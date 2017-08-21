Future city council and school committee members attend meet and greet

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – St. John’s Congregational Church in Springfield held a forum for potential city council and school committee members Monday night.



More than a dozen people running for office attended the meet and greet followed by a question and answer session.

The event was limited to individuals who are not currently serving on the city council or school committee, to allow the public to better get to know their goals and agendas.

“People who are exiting on school board right now, they’ve had a number of years to kind of solidify their agendas, so this is an opportunity for people who are running for a position to kind of talk about their ideas, and bring new ideas to the table,” said Robert Jones, Chairman of the Association of Black Business and Professionals.



Monday night’s forum was hosted by the Massachusetts Women of Color Coalition and the Association of Black Business and Professionals.