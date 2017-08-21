Former Romney aide Beth Lindstrom running for U.S. Senate

Warren challenger describes herself as an "independent-minded Republican"

Associated Press Published:
Video still from Beth Lindstrom for Senate campaign video.

BOSTON (AP) — Another Massachusetts Republican is stepping up to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Beth Lindstrom, who served in the administration of former Republican Gov. Mitt Romney, said in a video message posted on her website Monday that she’s “all in” for the 2018 race. She said a more formal announcement will be made in the fall.

Lindstrom describes herself as an “independent-minded Republican,” who would help counter the “finger-pointing” in Washington.

The Groton resident served as director of consumer affairs under Romney and later headed the state lottery.

Warren, a harsh critic of President Donald Trump, enjoys a national base of support as she gears up for a re-election bid. She had $11 million in her campaign account at the end of June.

Three other Republicans are also challenging Warren.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s