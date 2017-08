(NBC News) President Trump will address the nation Monday evening, laying out his vision for future of the nation’s longest war.

While on the campaign trail Mr. Trump called the war a waste of money, saying “We’ve could have rebuilt our country twice,” for the price of the campaign.

He’s now expected to announce a plan to send more troops into Afghanistan.

The decision comes after a weekend huddle with top advisors and what his team calls a “rigorous review.”

