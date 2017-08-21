Family displaced after house fire in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A family in Agawam will have to find another place to stay Monday night after a fire tore through their home.

Lieutenant Ed Linehan told 22News the fire started just after 7 p.m., at 7 Ruth Avenue.

Lt. Linehan said the fire started in the kitchen and the family was able to get out of the house without any injuries.

Firefighters rescued several animals from the fire including a dog, multiple rabbits a hedgehog and a corn snake.

Lt. Linehan said four small animals died in the fire.