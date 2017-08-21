Family displaced after house fire in Agawam

Four small animals died in the fire

By Published: Updated:

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A family in Agawam will have to find another place to stay Monday night after a fire tore through their home.

Lieutenant Ed Linehan told 22News the fire started just after 7 p.m., at 7 Ruth Avenue.

Lt. Linehan said the fire started in the kitchen and the family was able to get out of the house without any injuries.

Firefighters rescued several animals from the fire including a dog, multiple rabbits a hedgehog and a corn snake.

Lt. Linehan said four small animals died in the fire.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s