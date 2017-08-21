Excitement over this eclipse and the next one

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)- Today was the first coast to coast solar eclipse in nearly 100 years in the US.

Don’t throw away your special eclipse glasses…you’ll be needing them sooner than you think.

The total solar eclipse is a rare phenomenon that the U.S. is lucky to be getting twice in 10 years.

Monday, events at the Springfield Museum, UMass Amherst, Amherst College, Mount Holyoke College and Smith College allowed people to come together and watch the moon cover the sun.

“I was watching news clips online from the one in ’79 talking about it and just thinking about the fact that it’s been that long between them,” says Molly Pifko of Lynnfield. “That’s really cool to be alive for two actually.”

At the peak of the eclipse, the sun is covered 65%. But in April of 2024, Western Massachusetts is going to see 94% coverage by another solar eclipse.

“My family and I are thinking we might go to Maine for that and go for the total eclipse”, says Reid Bertone-Johnson of Northampton. “It’s going to be close enough. We didn’t rally for this one so we’re probably going to make a pitch for the total eclipse in ’24.”

During an eclipse, when it gets darker outside, animals and bugs don’t know what time of day it is and you can often hear crickets start to chirp and frogs start to croak.

Peak viewing for this eclipse was at 2:44pm.

If your glasses are up to the ISO-compliance code 12312-2, and aren’t scratched or torn, you can use them indefinitely!