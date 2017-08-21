Exchange student died following ATV rollover in Sunderland

16 year-old was from the Netherlands

By Published: Updated:

SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – A sixteen year-old foreign exchange student has died following an ATV accident in Sunderland.

Michelle Richotte, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, told 22News that the student, who was from the Netherlands, was injured on August 13 when the ATV he was riding rolled over onto him. He died later that day as a result of his injuries.

The victim’s name, and other additional details, are not being released at this time.

Sunderland police, the Massachusetts Environmental Police, and state troopers attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office are all looking into what led up to the accident.

