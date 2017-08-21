Delayed Flights: Know your rights

(NBC News) The United States still lags behind other countries when it comes to flight delays and cancellations.

Charles Leocha of the non-profit passenger rights group Travelers United says that could change if the U.S. had airline rules like Europe.

“If your flight from Europe to the United States is delayed by four hours, you get 600 Euros, which is about $650,” he points out.

Reverse that delayed flight, though, and you get nothing, even with recent improvements in compensation from U.S. airlines.

Scott Ginsberg is with AirHelp Inc., a flight compensation company that, for a fee, helps passengers file claims against an airline.

“I dream that one day the U.S will have air passenger rights as generous and as human as the European counterparts do,” he says.

Federal regulators currently have a website dedicated to passenger complaints.

