Chicopee police tased suspect arrested for disorderly conduct

Marc Nieves allegedly kicked cars, approached officer with clenched fists

By Published:
marc nieves
Marc Nieves, 26, of Chicopee, is charged with disorderly conduct. Image Courtesy: Chicopee Police Department

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee police officer had to use her taser to subdue a man who allegedly had been kicking parked cars, and had aggressively approached another officer.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that Marc Nieves, 26, was arrested early Saturday morning on a disorderly conduct charge following the incident on Front Street.

Wilk says that officers were called to the rear of 901 Front Street for a report of a man who had been causing a disturbance and kicking cars. When the police got there, Nieves approached the officers, and yelled at them- using profanity while asking what they wanted. Wilk says Nieves began charging at the officers, but then backed away- crossing the street to a fenced area near a credit union.

The officers followed Nieves and tried to speak with him, but Wilk says the suspect puffed out his chest and clenched his fists- moving toward one of the officers. The other officer warned Nieves to back up, and told him that he would be tased if he did not. He began to back down, but then turned around and with clenched fists approached the officer again. At that point, his partner deployed her taser, causing Nieves to fall to the ground.

He was handcuffed, but Wilk says that the officer had to use her taser again in order to calm Nieves down so that they could pat frisk him. Wilk said that Nieves continued to be combative, even after being taken to the police station.

The officers were not injured in the incident. Bail for Nieves was set at $90.

