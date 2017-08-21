$15 minimum wage petition could end up on 2018 ballot in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Grassroots coalition, “Raise Up Massachusetts” is leading a campaign to put increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour on the 2018 ballot. The move could raise wages for close to one million Massachusetts workers.

Minimum wage workers are currently paid $11 an hour in Massachusetts, or about $22,000 a year for full-time workers.

But many minimum wage workers struggle to afford the cost of living in Massachusetts and pay for their basic needs. “Raise Up Massachusetts” is pushing put increasing the minimum wage in the hands of voters on the 2018 ballot.

17,000 workers make below the minimum wage in Springfield.

“It would have a great impact on their wages and living conditions, and put more of that money back into the local economy,” Co-chair Lew Finfer of “Raise Up Massachusetts” told 22News.

If approved by voters, Massachusetts would gradually raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2022. Full-time minimum wage workers would get an extra $9,000 per year.

But Massachusetts retailers are concerned the move impact businesses’ profitability, possibly leading to a lower in hiring or even job loss.

“Sometimes you’re trying to help the low wage worker but then that low wage worker may be asked to leave because they have to pay that increase to somebody else,” said Ryan Kearney, General Counsel of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts.

The initiative still has a few more steps in the process before it can end up on the 2018 ballot. The Attorney General is expected to determine which ballot measures she will certify next month.

If certified by the Attorney General, campaigners must gather 64,750 voter signatures before the measure can end up on the 2018 ballot.