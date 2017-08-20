Veterans and their families come together in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Southwick Army veteran who knows the value of camaraderie has created a special day for veterans and their families to get together.

The Westfield YMCA’s Camp Shepard, with all of its outdoor activities, gave western Massachusetts veterans and their families a place to unwind and enjoy each other’s company.

Army Veteran Todd Cravier of Southwick operates a veterans nonprofit called New England Adventures.

Crevier told 22News he feels it’s important for veterans to stay in touch, saying, “When you serve in the military, there’s a community that’s built around you, whether it’s your platoon, your company, or your brigade. There’s a group of people you serve with, and becoming sort of the closest friends you’ll have in your life. When service members get out of the service, that lost sense of community can be very difficult.”

Getting the word out concerning a new venture can be difficult, but the first annual Veteran’s Family Day attracted more than a few veterans and their families.

Marine veteran Mike Leclerc of Suffield told 22News, “I read about it in Facebook. It was family oriented, I brought my grandchildren down to check it out, and they’re pretty close to us. And I just got some information on a new veterans group.”

This was the first family day for veterans at Camp Shepard. Todd Crevier envisions many more in the years ahead.

A day where veterans can relax in the company of other veterans and their families, engaging in outdoor oriented activities.