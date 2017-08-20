Three drivers from western Mass to test at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

LOUDON, NH. (WWLP) – Three drivers from Western Massachusetts will get the opportunity to test at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this upcoming Wednesday, August 23rd in preparation for the ACT Tour Invitational as part of NASCAR weekend on Saturday September 23rd. Joel Monahan out of Whately along with Tom Carey, Jr and Tom Carey, III out of New Salem will test their ACT late models at the Magic Mile.

Monahan has had a busy 2017 season at the Monadnock Speedway in Winchester, NH where he is running for rookie of the year in the Sportsman Modified and is the defending champion of the Super Stock division at the quarter mile oval. He is now the current point leader in both Sportsman Modified and Super Stock division as well as finished 3rd and 6th in both Sportsman Modified races.

He finished 17th in the ACT race last fall at the Magic Mile.

The Carey family are no strangers to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Tom, Jr has raced in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East as well the the NASCAR Camping World Series Truck Series along with the ACT Tour. Tom, III has ran the ACT Tour Invitational last fall and finished in sixth. Tom, III has raced in the Late Model division at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park as they under ACT rules. Tom, III told 22 News that it will be the first time that father and son will be able to race together on the track.

” Its awesome. I’m feeling a lot better about being up to speed quicker with having a little seat time up there. He’s (Tom, Jr) always fast and this will be the best car he’s been in by far.”

The ACT Tour Invitational will be apart of the Tripleheader Saturday, September 23rd at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with the UNOH 175 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and a fan favorite the F.W. Webb 100 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. The ISM Connect 300 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will be held on Sunday, September 24th.