CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Even the most insatiable action fans will find it tough tolerating too much of what’s perceived as a good thing in “The Hitman’s Bodyguard”.

Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds blend their considerable charisma into an overdone, slam bang action buddy comedy.

Reynolds is the bodyguard reluctantly protecting hitman Jackson from international assassins. Their unstable relationship takes them all over Europe dodging bullets and keeping the stuntmen busy dreaming up new craziness to keep jaded action fans from dozing off.

“The Hitman’s Bodyguard” provides everything except a decent script to help take any of this seriously. The wheels stop squealing just long enough to keep our discredited heroes from turning on each other.

This tepid tale of international intrigue is far too predictable to work up any suspense. Even its occasional sense of style wears thin, along with the humor that’s never quite as amusing as the stars flatter themselves into thinking it is.

What’s truly troubling is that Jackson and Reynolds seem to be having a much more enjoyable time than the audience.

“The Hitman’s Bodyguard” forgot to protect the moviegoers. All the sustained action and all of the wisecracks can’t compensate for a mediocre storyline without any substance.

“The Hitman’s Bodyguard” can’t quite save the picture, that’s destined for only 2 stars, and as veteran moviegoers, you already know, late August is no time to expect great things from Hollywood.

Rated R

1 hour 50 minutes

Samuel L. Jackson, Ryan Reynolds, Gary Oldman, Salma Hayek