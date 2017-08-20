Springfield church reacts to passing of comedian Dick Gregory

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The sudden death of legendary comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory resonated with members of Springfield’s African-American community Sunday.

Gregory passed away Saturday night, at the age of 84.

Gregory gained fame in the 60’s. During a time African Americans fought for racial equality, he became one of the first African-American comedians to perform for white audiences.

The comedian used his own experiences of decimation to make both black and white crowds laugh.

Worshipers at St. John’s Congregational Church in Springfield fondly remembered this American icon. Martha Monroe of Springfield told 22News, “He made profound statements, which people came to realize and respect his words. He’s going to be missed.”

The politically-charged funny man was also an activist, and he used his fame to advocate for civil rights.

Gregory never held his tongue, something his fans admired. He was also an author, motivational speaker, and he promoted spirituality and healthy eating.

In the early 2000’s, Gregory was diagnosed with cancer. The comedian refused treatment, and with the help of a variety of herbs and alternative medicines, his cancer went into remission.

Larry Cole of Springfield recalled that time. “I remember when he was sick. He was taking all kinds of herbal things to make himself well.”

Gregory was in the middle of a comedy tour this month when he fell ill.

Robin Smith of Springfield told 22News, it’s important for young people to know and honor Gregory’s legacy. “Read up on your elders. Read up and find out what they stood for, because sometimes the generation now, coming through, they don’t realize or they don’t understand, what the people before them, what they stood for and whose shoulders they stand on.”

Gregory paved the way for other noted African-American comedians like Bill Cosby and Richard Pryor.