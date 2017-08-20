Professor honored at Westfield State dinner

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens were at Westfield State University for a farm to table dinner in honor of a former Journalism professor

The dinner was a fundraiser to honor the late Dr. Henry Welfing, who was a professor at Westfield State University for 30 years.

The dinner honors both his commitment to Westfield State students and his passion for organic and locally grown food.

Tom Gardner, a professor at the university told 22News, “Generous, selfless, willing to support other people other people and help and watch their careers in case of students or help them get by if they’re having trouble getting enough food. I think that sort of illustrates the kind of person he was.”

The events proceeds will benefit a journalism scholarship established in Dr. Wefing’s honor.

