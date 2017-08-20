Photo shows child duct taped to chair at daycare

(CNN / KTVI) – Duct taped to a chair at daycare…

That’s what one Missouri family says happened to their four-year-old daughter, and now they want answers about what happened.

A photo appearing to show a four-year-old duct taped to a chair, which was tipped off to the DCFS, sparked an investigation and tons of frustration for one family.

Elysha Brooks says she didn’t know anything was wrong until she was contacted by the DCFS about the photo of her daughter. “I’m looking at a picture of my daughter duct taped to a chair, and her facial expression…I can just imagine how she felt,” Brooks said.

It’s believed to have been taken while her four-year-old was a student at the Little Learners of Florissant daycare.

Elysha Brooks said, “She sent me a picture of my daughter taped to a chair, so I’m like whoa whoa whoa. I’m at work, like that’s crazy.”

Brooks says the daycare never contacted her or her family to tell them that something was wrong, or that an incident occurred, and now these parents are on a mission to find out why.

Christian Evans, the girl’s father, said, “I won’t be happy until that daycare is shut down for one and this person that did this to my child, whoever it is either- it’s not an either- she needs to be in jail.”

KTVI reached out multiple times to the daycare for their response to the allegations that one of their employees is responsible. They haven’t responded, but the family says something needs to be done and soon.

“Seeing your child duct taped to a chair, seeing the anxiety, seeing how scared your kid is, knowing for one that you’re not there to protect them, and knowing for two that you have people around that would stoop to that level, to even hurt your child puts you in a crazy mind state,” said Evans.

Brooks has a warning for other families. “Double check on these daycares before you go to them, because I thought my daughter was safe. I thought my daughter was safe all this time,” she said.

