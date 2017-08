SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A person walked into Mercy Medical Center’s emergency room with stab wounds to the head.

According to Springfield Police Lt. Mark Rolland, the victim walked into the hospital’s emergency room just before 6:15pm.

The victim is expected to live.

The victim told detectives where the crime allegedly happened and they started investigating on Hampden Street in the Indian Orchard section of the city.

No other information was available.