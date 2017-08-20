Massachusetts jail gets $545K grant to install solar panels

GREENFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A western Massachusetts jail will soon get some of its power from the sun.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department has received a $545,000 grant from the state Department of Energy Resources to install a solar canopy at the county jail in Greenfield.

The 436-kilowatt array will offset 26 percent of the facility’s energy consumption and save approximately $92,000 in annual energy costs. That money will be used for more mission critical purposes.

The solar panels will be installed over the parking lot, providing shade and shelter for vehicles as well as staff and visitors. The project will also include two electric vehicle charging stations.

Sheriff Christopher Donelan says his agency is “proud to be doing our part to reduce our carbon footprint and save the taxpayers money.”