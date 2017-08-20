Lack of a sales tax holiday doesn’t mean you’ll save more in Connecticut

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With no sales tax holiday in Massachusetts for the second year in a row, shoppers might be tempted by the sales tax holiday in Connecticut, but it’s not worth it.

The Massachusetts sales tax holiday traditionally deducts the state’s 6.25% sales tax on items ranging from big ticket electronics to appliances and all sorts of merchandise.

In Connecticut, the sales tax free holiday only applies to clothing. In Massachusetts, clothing is generally exempt from state sales tax anyway.

But just because the state isn’t giving you a break, doesn’t mean retailers can’t offer special discounts that would essentially make up for having to pay the sales tax.