How you can view the solar eclipse

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In Western Massachusetts Monday’s eclipse will start at 1:25 in the afternoon.

In this part of the state, we will only see a partial solar eclipse, with the maximum moon shadow occurring at 2:44 pm. You will need special glasses to view the eclipse, ones labeled “ISO certified”. If you look directly at the sun without them, you could damage your eyes. The United States hasn’t seen a total solar eclipse since 1979.

This is the first solar eclipse to cover the whole country since 1918. The rare event has people heading to the “path of totality” tomorrow, the roughly 70-mile-wide span from Lincoln City Oregon to Charleston South Carolina where the moon will totally block out the sun for several minutes. According to Vox, in central Massachusetts eclipse viewers will be able to watch the moon cover around 65% of the sun on Monday.

Here in Western Massachusetts you can witness the eclipse from 1:25 tomorrow until about 3:58.