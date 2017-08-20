Eclipse: What to expect Monday in western Massachusetts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The much talked about solar eclipse is almost here.

Not since 1979 has the United States enjoyed a total solar eclipse. A solar eclipse happens when the moon comes between the earth and the sun, casting a shadow on the earth.

All lower 48 contiguous states will experience at least a partial solar eclipse Monday. A very small area along this yellow line that runs from Oregon to South Carolina will experience a total solar eclipse, where sun’s harmful rays are completely blocked by the moon.

Here in western Massachusetts, we won’t see a total solar eclipse, but a partial eclipse.

“We’re just hoping to see something out of the ordinary, that we really don’t see that much,” said Ed Rosienski of West Springfield.

At 1:25pm on Monday afternoon the moon will start to cover the sun

At 2:44pm our eclipse viewing peaks with around 65 percent of the sun covered by the moon

After 2:44pm the eclipse gradually starts to fade and by 3:58pm the eclipse is over as the sun is back out in full view

Expect the sky to get darker and temperatures may drop a bit. Viewing the eclipse is easy if you have special approved eclipse glasses.

But they’re hard to find now and you risk eye damage if you look directly at the sun without those special glasses. Sunglasses won’t protect you enough.

Joann Driscoll of West Springfield told 22News, “First of all I don’t have glasses, second of all I just would rather watch it on TV, to be safe.”

We won’t have to wait as long for the next eclipse. In 2024 another total eclipse can be seen in the United States.

In the 2024 Eclipse Western Massachusetts will see 95 percent coverage of the sun, with a total eclipse in nearby northern New England.

While Monday’s eclipse won’t be as spectacular for us, it’s still a rare opportunity to enjoy something out of this world.