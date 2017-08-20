Dr. Lucille O’Neal visits Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The mother of Basketball Legend Shaquille O’Neal, Dr. Lucille O’Neal spent several hours in Springfield.

Sunday morning Mrs. O’Neal attended the worship service at St. John’s Congregational Church on Hancock Street. She later gave an inspirational talk to an audience of young people from the church at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

It’s where her son Shaquille is one of the shrine’s most recent inductees, having been inducted as part of the class of 2016. Lucille O’Neal is the founder of Mothers of National Basketball Association Players.

“Because of the historic nature of St. John’s as well as basketball in Springfield and have a St. John’s day at the hall of fame, this is our seconds time doing it and we’re so blessed to have Shaquille O’Neal’s mom to be our special guest in worship, as well as our inspiration speaker at the hall of fame,” said Dr. Calvin McFadden.

Mrs. O’Neal spoke for an hour to the St. John’s church day gathering at the hall of fame delighting her audience and answering questions from the youngest worshippers.