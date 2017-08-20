“Clear the Shelters” a huge success for Dakin Humane Society

Dakin and 22News partnered for this weekends event

Sy Becker Published: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a successful partnership between 22News and Western Massachusetts Dakin Humane Society “Clearing the Shelters” this weekend.

There was a long line of people waiting to adopt animals at Dakin’s Springfield shelter on Union Street. People would eventually adopt dozens of cats, along with a number of dogs and small animals at the Springfield location, and at the Franklin County shelter in Leverett.

Alice Turgeon traveled from Monson to replace her beloved cat, who had recently died. She told 22News, “When you had the Dakin advertisement and I thought I would like, I mentioned it to my daughter and it’s not too far from when I am, so here I am.”

This was Dakin’s first year participating in the “Clear the Shelters” program.

Both Dakin and 22News are delighted with outcome of finding loving homes for so many animals. 22News was one of many NBC television stations across America to actively support this humanitarian effort to find homes for as many animals as possible.

