BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The pedestrian who died after being hit by a car in Belchertown Thursday has been identified.

Northwestern District Attorney Spokesperson Mary Carey told 22News, 65-year-old Margaret Kemp from Belchertown was killed.

She was hit by a car at the intersection of Route 9 and 202 just before 11:30 Thursday night.

The State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit was called in to determine what led up to the deadly accident.