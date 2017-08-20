Back to school preparations are just around the corner

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With summer winding down, it’s almost time for kids to go back to school.

Getting the kids to bed earlier and making sure everything on their school supplies list is checked off are ways families get their kids ready to head back to the classroom.

Getting ready for school can be a hectic time for both students and parents. Health checkups, healthy lunches, and getting into a sleep routine are just some of the transitions students face going into a new grade or school.

Abbey Borrego of Chicopee told 22News, “Usually a week or two before school, I go to bed around my usual bed time for school, which is probably nine or maybe earlier depending on what day.”

The Mayo Clinic said getting enough sleep is critical to a student’s well-being and ability to learn.

Parent Sue Gunsalus of Greenfield told 22News, “It’s going to be hard for her, it’s hard you know, because they’re so used to relaxing during the summer and then when you get back in the routine that’s not always easy.”

One thing that’s particularly hard for parents is the cost of sending their child back to school. According to the National Retail Federation, back to school spending nationwide could reach up to $83.6-billion.

Retailers are ready to meet students’ needs with everything from pencils and papers to laptops and tablets.

Agawam resident Maribeliz Bias told 22News, “Definitely as they get older, more money is spent, because the sizes are up and the prices are up too.”