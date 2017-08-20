33 arrested following protests in Boston ‘free speech’ rally

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – As many as 40,000 people descended on Boston Common Saturday, some to support the Boston Free Speech rally and others to condemn it.

Hundreds of police officers were stationed throughout the park to keep the peace, and the rally and counter-protest remained largely non-violent.

After a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville last week, some people were concerned there could be clashes Saturday. But one woman said Boston was well prepared for the events.

Traci Olsen of Northampton told 22News, “I mean, Boston cops are used to bigger rallies and bigger things, and I think they have a lot of things in place to keep everybody safe.”

Boston commissioner William Evans said there were no serious injuries and no significant property damage following Saturday’s rally and counter-protest. Organizers of both the rally and counter-protest said their events were meant to be peaceful.

Despite some heated exchanges and differing viewpoints of the thousands in attendance, only 33 arrests were made.

New Bedford resident Cassondra Gendron told 22News, “40,000 people. That means it’s .07% of that entire group that got arrested, so great job on the Boston Police on making sure everyone stayed safe, and taking care of that .07% that had a different message.”

The Boston Police Department deployed 500 officers throughout Boston Common to keep the peace during Saturday’s protests.

