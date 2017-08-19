Thousands gather for “Free Speech Rally” in Boston

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boston free speech rally attracted thousands of counter protesters to the Boston Common Saturday.

Organizers of the Free Speech Rally said their event had nothing to do with white nationalism, but after last week’s events in Charlottesville, protesters came out in full force to oppose white supremacy.

Thousands and thousands flocked to the Boston Common Saturday. Some supporting the Free Speech Rally, and others speaking out against white supremacy.

The Free Speech Rally was planned months ago, but after the events in Charlottesville, counter protesters seemed to significantly outnumber those here for the rally.

Organizers of the Free Speech Rally said their event had nothing to do with white nationalism, and some attendees said they hope protesters know the rally’s real purpose.

Organizers from both groups had said they were hoping for a peaceful event. The atmosphere in the common was at times unifying, filled with chanting and marching, and at others, divisive, with yelling matches and setting fires.

A participant moved from Charlottesville to Boston a few months ago. He said despite the tensions and potential risks, being a part of the protest could send a powerful message

The protest grew tenser as the day went on, but protesters largely dispersed by late afternoon.