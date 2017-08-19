Springfield Caribbean Carnival honors late founder

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s traditional Caribbean Carnival continued Saturday evening at Blunt park. The celebration began at noon with the 17th annual Caribbean Carnival parade from Mason square through the upper hill neighborhood and onto the park for hours of food, music and good company.

Once again the colorful costumes provided the sense of style for families from the Islands who now make Springfield their home.

Ascony Diaz of Springfield told 22News, “It’s like festive, a lot of music, everybody’s coming together having a fun time.”

The event was dedicated to the memory of the late Vera O’Connor, who founded the Springfield Caribbean festival nearly 20 years ago, Vera passed away last year.