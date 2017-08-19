Social media policy implemented for Springfield city employees

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Following inappropriate comments made on social media by employees in various departments, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno issued an executive order Friday night implementing a social media policy for all city employees.

Residents told 22News that they agree with the policy and that public officials should set a proper example for the city in which they serve.

Last week, Springfield Police Officer Conrad Lariviere shared his thoughts on Facebook about the violent protest in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Officer Lariviere wrote on his Facebook page, saying, “haha Love this, maybe people shouldn’t block roadways.”

Mayor Sarno told 22News that these types of comments are unacceptable, saying, “You cannot tolerate these types of statements, and it’s just very insensitive.”

Chicopee resident Larry Flakes told 22News, “I think that they should be setting an example for the people that come beneath them. Obviously people in the public eye like myself, me personally I’m a manager at a store. I wouldn’t do something my employees would do because I’m set to a different standard.”

Sarno told 22News that those who do not follow his policy will be subject to disciplinary action which could lead to being fired.