SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Southwick native Tanner Brach will be laid to rest next week after he died unexpectedly while serving at the U.S. Naval Base in San Diego.

Brach was 24 years old and had just returned from Japan, where he served aboard aircraft carrier, USS George Washington.

This morning, U.S. Navy Officials and Southwick police escorted Brach’s body from Bradley International Airport back home to Southwick.

Services for Brach will be held next week.