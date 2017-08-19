Preseason Game 2: Patriots vs. Texans

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots take on the Houston Texans in game two of the preseason.

Live score updates can be found here during the game.

The game airs on 22News beginning at 8:00PM.

In game one of the preseason, with the reigning Super Bowl MVP sitting out, Jimmy Garoppolo completed a Brady-like 22 of 28 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns. The Patriots’ heir apparent completed 13 straight passes at one point, finding Austin Carr on a 3-yard touchdown pass at the end of the first half and then K.J. Maye from 5 yards out to start the second and make it 17-17.

Thank you #PatriotsNation for all the awesome support at @The_Greenbrier this week! Next stop: Houston. pic.twitter.com/vm4r6prwXR — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 17, 2017

22News will also air several regular season New England Patriots games on NBC’s Thursday or Sunday Night Football. Currently, scheduled games include the Kansas City Chiefs at the Pats on September 7, the Atlanta Falcons at New England on October 22, and the Patriots at the Denver Broncos on November 12.

WWLP-22News will broadcast the next two upcoming pre-season New England Patriots games as well:

August 25 at 7:00 p.m. – New England Patriots at Detroit Lions

August 31 at 7:30 p.m. – New York Giants at New England Patriots