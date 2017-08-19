Powerball now eighth largest lottery prize ever

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Someone right here in western Massachusetts could be the next half a billionaire.

Of course the actual amount gets knocked down after taxes, but it’s still an enormous amount of money.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing has been causing many people to take a two dollar chance at a dream.

The jackpot hasn’t been won since June and it’s just kept growing.

It’s now the eighth largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

“If I won the money,” said Robert Deleonardis, “I’d help out my kids who could use it, buy myself a new house, new car, and give a bunch of it to charity.”

Powerball is played in 44 states.