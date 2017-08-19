Polish families embrace roots at Miss Polonia Pageant

There was also a Little Miss Polonia competition for girls ages 7-10

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a pageant that’s less about beauty and more about charisma and heritage.

The Polish National Alliance Lodge 525 and the Polish American Congress of Western Massachusetts held their annual Miss Polonia Pageant.

It’s always a popular event for area families with a Polish bloodline.

This was the 15th annual event of it’s kind. Participants displayed talents and their Polish roots at Pilsudski Park in Holyoke.

22News talked with Saturday’s winner just minutes after she was crowned.

“My Polish heritage is practically what makes me, me,” said Oliwia Bragiel. “My grandparents and parents are all from Poland. I lived in Poland for a while. It’s quite an honor because of the intense history of Poland.”

The winner of Miss Polonia typically embarks on a trip to Poland and will have access to scholarships and career opportunities.

