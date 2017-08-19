One third of summer left, but fall may be warm

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As we head through the second half of august, you may be feeling the end of summer is near.

Talk may be of back to school and pumpkin spice everything on the shelves, but we still have a big chunk of summer left. Fall doesn’t begin until September 22nd, 34 days away, so that means you still have more than a third of the season left to go.

Shakir Tejada of Springfield Massachusetts told 22News, “It almost feels like it’s just getting started. The weather is a lot better now. We had some nasty weeks early on. I’m just trying to take advantage of things now before I go back to school.”

Not only do we still have much of summer ahead of us, it’s actually going to feel like summer for a while. Temperatures this weekend into early next week should stay well above average, possibly close to 90, hardly a sign that summer is about to end.

Jonathan Arroyo of Springfield told 22News, “I think if you go outside and enjoy every day the summer just keeps going and going.”

Late summer can still be filled with lots of heat, but we typically get fewer severe thunderstorm outbreaks. Late summer nights also typically start feeling more comfortable cooler overnight lows.

Of course our days continue to get shorter as our nights get longer. Our sunsets are now before 8pm and just this past week we started seeing sunrises after 6AM.

Once fall begins our days will be shorter than our nights until spring begins.

“In recent years I’ve come to think that summer doesn’t really end until September’s over so I try and stay outside and enjoy the weather as long as I can,” said Jevon Ramsay of Springfield.

But there are signs that some summer heat may linger into autumn. The outlook from the climate prediction center for New England is for an increased likelihood of above average temperatures for September through November.