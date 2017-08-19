Massachusetts had 65,000 non-fatal opioid overdoses 2011-2015

Snohomish County, Washington is seeing the effects of the nationwide opioid epidemic. First-of-its-kind data collection shows dozens of overdoses during one week in July.

BOSTON (AP) — Non-fatal overdoses in Massachusetts soared by 200 percent from 2011 to 2015, with the total number of non-fatal overdoses during that period topping 65,000.

That’s one finding of a report released Wednesday by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration assessing the scope of the state’s opioid crisis.

The report found more than four percent of Massachusetts residents age 11 and older were estimated to have opioid use disorder in 2015 — compared to 8 percent diagnosed with diabetes.

The report also concluded those with a higher overdose risk include the homeless, those recently released from incarceration and those with a serious mental illness or depression.

The last time Massachusetts saw such a sharp increase in deaths in a single category was during the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s and 1990s.

