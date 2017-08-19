Holland residents participate in town-wide cleanup

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – On Saturday, the Eastern Hampden County town of Holland resumed their long-delayed tradition of a town-wide cleanup known as “Bulky Day.”

The items that the residents of this town of 1,500 got rid of included old TV’s, mattresses, furniture, and whatever else was cluttering their property.

Longtime resident Anne Hall told 22News that it’s been fifteen years since the last successful “Bulky Day.”

She credits Holland’s Highway Department surveyor Brian Johnson with getting the job done. All the “Bulky” items will eventually be recycled.

Two thirds of the town participated in the hopes of preventing illegal dumping. Organizers hope “Bulky Day” will become an annual event.

