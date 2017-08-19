Family comes together to mark 10th anniversary of murder victim

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The family of a Springfield murder victim, Francine Giles, came together Saturday to mark the 10th anniversary of the day they lost their mother.

She was murdered ten years ago and the crime remains unsolved. Her daughters and other family members gathered at Barrows Park in Mason square to keep their mother’s memory alive.

Her daughter Katrina Giles told 22News, “It’s hard to have closure when we don’t have answers. We need answers so on the 23rd my mom would have been 58 years old. She had a family, she was a mother, a sister, a daughter.”

The daughters of Francine Giles pleaded to the public for any information that might lead to the arrest of whoever was responsible for their mother’s death 10 years ago.