SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you drive through downtown Springfield, you can expect some traffic pattern changes starting Monday.

The Springfield DPW will begin construction on Warwick Street and Boston Road next week.

And MGM’s off-site roadwork will force some delays downtown as well.

Roadwork will begin on Boland Way between East Columbus and the Memorial Bridge.

Construction is continuing on Dwight, State and Union Streets.