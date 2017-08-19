Convey of Hope provides help and hope to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A community event in Springfield’s Riverfront Park, provided residents with more than essential items, they left them with hope.

A traveling “Convey of Hope” provided Springfield residents with a much needed helping hand Saturday.

From Springfield, Missouri to Springfield, Massachusetts, the convoy, travels all across the country spreading hope.

“We thought this would be a nice opportunity to mingle, eat, get some free stuff and just vibe with the rest of the community,” said Eric Anderson of Springfield.

The Convoy of Hope provided $1-million worth of goods and services Saturday.

By providing free haircuts, clothing and even shoes thousands of people.

Convoy of Hope volunteers packed more than 10,000 sandwiches and more than 8000 bags of groceries, of nonperishable items, for anyone in need.

Services provided thru partnerships with local churches, businesses and community organizations.

Community Outreach Director Jason Bachman told 22News, he hopes guests, inspire volunteers.

“To kind of have a heart for the poor,” said Bachman. “Like, people who might be suffering, who would be in need. Say, ‘Hey, these might be our invisible neighbors. How can we help them, on an on-going basis?”

The event was free to all.

All you needed was a smile and a need.