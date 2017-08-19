“Clear the Shelters” event at Dakin Humane Society

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The doors to Dakin Shelters in Springfield will be open from 12:30 Saturday afternoon to 5:30 PM.
The Adoption Center will be open from 12:30 Saturday afternoon to 4:30 in the evening.
Dakin is offering 50 percent off adoption fees for some small animals and select adult cats. This is the third annual nationwide “Clear the Shelters” pet adoption drive. It’s the first year Dakin will be participating in the program.
Clear the Shelters
Clear the Shelters x
Latest Galleries
-
Tekoa Country Club greens damaged
-
Day 1 of the Westfield International Airshow
-
Day 1 of the Westfield International Airshow
-
Chicopee car key theft
-
Bud King of Beers 150
-
cathy test gallery
-
Model Olympian: KC Boutiette
-
Ware Police Suspects
-
$5 felines available for adoption
-
$5 felines available for adoption