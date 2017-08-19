“Clear the Shelters” event at Dakin Humane Society

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The doors to Dakin Shelters in Springfield will be open from 12:30 Saturday afternoon to 5:30 PM.

The Adoption Center will be open from 12:30 Saturday afternoon to 4:30 in the evening.

Dakin is offering 50 percent off adoption fees for some small animals and select adult cats. This is the third annual nationwide “Clear the Shelters” pet adoption drive. It’s the first year Dakin will be participating in the program.

Clear the Shelters View as list View as gallery Open Gallery 22News viewer photo sent by Eileen 22News viewer photo sent by Eileen 22News viewer photo sent by Gary 22News viewer photo sent by Kathleen Owens Available for Adoption! (Dakin Humane Society) Available for Adoption! (Dakin Humane Society) Available for adoption! (Dakin Humane Society) Available for adoption! (Dakin Humane Society) 22News Reporter Ashley Afonso's dog Beau 22News employees' dogs Finn & Milli 22News viewer photo sent by Kevin #LoveMyPet 22News viewer photo sent by Mary #LoveMyPet 22News viewer photo sent by Don #LoveMyPet 22News viewer photo sent by Jess Cennamo. #LoveMyPet 22News viewer photo sent by Vidailin Cardona #LoveMyPet 22News viewer photo sent by Marlene Maldonado. #LoveMyPet 22News viewer photo sent by Marlene Maldonado. #LoveMyPet 22News viewer photo sent by Marlene Maldonado. #LoveMyPet 22News viewer photo sent by Marlene Maldonado. #LoveMyPet 22News viewer photo sent by Tony Monteiro #LoveMyPet 22News viewer photo sent by Paula Lane-Major #LoveMyPet 22News viewer photo sent by Nicole St. Marie and Jake Luzi #LoveMyPet 22News viewer photo #LoveMyPet 22News viewer photo sent by Tina #LoveMyPet 22News viewer photo sent by Lynn Johnson #LoveMyPet 22News viewer photo sent by Toby Coffin #LoveMyPet 22News viewer photo. Meet Casanova #LoveMyPet 22News viewer photo sent by Dawn Reidy #LoveMyPet 22News viewer photo sent by Yolma Ortiz #LoveMyPet 22News viewer photo sent by Yolma Ortiz #LoveMyPet Lucy adopted from Dakin. Photo sent to reportit@wwlp.com 22News viewer photo sent by Raquel of Roxy and Hershey #LoveMyPet 22News viewer photo sent by Jyl #LoveMyPet