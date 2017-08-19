“Clear the Shelters” event at Dakin Humane Society

This is the third annual nationwide "Clear the Shelters" pet adoption drive.

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The doors to Dakin Shelters in Springfield will be open from 12:30 Saturday afternoon to 5:30 PM.

The Adoption Center will be open from 12:30 Saturday afternoon  to 4:30 in the evening.

Dakin is offering 50 percent off adoption fees for some small animals and select adult cats. This is the third annual nationwide “Clear the Shelters” pet adoption drive. It’s the first year Dakin will be participating in the program.

Clear the Shelters

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s