Holyoke, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer sent us a photo of what appears to be a Bobcat.

The photo was provided to us from Douglas Clark.

Clark says he snapped the photo as the animal was chasing a squirrel through the yard.

This was in the area of Lower Westfield Road and Homestead Avenue in Holyoke.

It was around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Bobcats are the only wild cat in Massachusetts and are quite common in western parts of the state.