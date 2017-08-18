Worcester man sentenced for role in gang shooting

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A purported gang member from Worcester has been sentenced to up to seven years in prison for his role in a pair of shootings.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that 21-year-old Devonte Barnes was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty earlier this month to about 20 separate charges including two counts of armed assault with intent to murder.

Some charges stemmed from what prosecutors said was a confrontation between rival gang members that led to gunfire on April 21, 2015. Two people suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Barnes was also implicated in a March 29, 2015, shooting in which a car with two occupants was struck by several bullets.

He was arrested after the second shooting after hiding a handgun in bushes near a high school.