Western New England University students help improve Springfield resident’s yard

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of Western New England University students gathered to grant a good deed for a well-known member of the Springfield’s community.

Confined to a wheelchair, Sophia Jeffrey is no longer able to keep her property in peak condition without help.

Western New England University football players spent hours on Friday painting the porch and sprucing up Jeffrey’s yard.

Helping this neighborhood is something these students have adopted as their mission.

“Well it’s just such a great cause, I’ve been doing this for four years,” said Gary Jones, Senior at Western New England University. “It’s the 6 or 7 time I’ve done this. We just love coming out here and giving back to the community, one that I really love is you inter-act with everybody.”

Sharing the workload, members of the “Revitalize Community Development Corporation.”

Over the years, they’ve donated their time to help many Mason Square neighborhood homeowners restore and improve their properties.

Helping Jeffrey is high on their agenda.

“I call her a legend in this community,” said Ethel Griffin, Associate Director of Revitalize Community Development Corporation. “She’s done so much to help other people, so when we do things like this, It makes me feel so good, to help her out too.”

The house has been Sophia Jeffrey’s home for 40 years.

And when the nearby college and the neighborhood revitalization volunteers learned she could no longer maintain her yard by herself, they stepped up for a day of service to a beloved neighbor.