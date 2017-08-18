Victim of deadly Springfield motorcycle crash honored with graffiti spraying

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Graffiti on the corner of Carew and Dwight Streets to honor a man who has died has become a concern for local residents.

The graffiti says “RIP CABO” to honor a young man who died over the weekend in a motorcycle accident at that very spot.

One Springfield resident told 22News she understands that graffiti is a form of art, but said people can express themselves in better ways.

“I feel like graffiti is a sort of art but it does not have to pertain to putting it on personal property or putting it on walls, they can use their creativity or their artistic ways in very different aspects,” said Deja Wallace of Springfield.

The graffiti has been sprayed on street signs, sidewalks, electrical boxes and the former site of Gardner Memorial Zion Church.

