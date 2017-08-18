Two Wales men charged with rape back in court Friday

WALES, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Wales residents who were ordered held without bail on rape charges earlier this week are due back in court Friday.

Hampden County D.A. Spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News that David Bull and Richard Learned are both being charged with two counts of rape, and one count of aggravated rape, sodomy, and witness intimidation.

They’ll be back in court Friday, when the judge will determine if they’re too dangerous to release on bail.

The men were arraigned in Palmer District Court Tuesday.