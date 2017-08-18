Trump Twitter reaction

(NBC) – President Donald Trump goes to Camp David today to talk about the war in Afghanistan, Asia, and the terrorist attack in Barcelona.

The president’s words and twitter posts this week have left some in his own party to start questioning his leadership.

Today the president makes only his second trip to Camp David. Some say he may need the trip to reflect and gather himself.

President Donald Trump quickly condemned the terrorist attack in Barcelona on twitter saying the U.S. will do whatever is necessary to help.

Then an hour later he tweeted himself into controversy again repeating a story historians say never happened.

The speed at which he condemned the terror attack have critics further questioning the president’s response to Charlottesville. “The President has not yet, has not yet been able to demonstrate the stability nor some of the competence that he needs to demonstrate in order to be successful,” said Senator Bob Corker, (R) Tennessee.

“What we want to see from our president is clarity and moral authority. And that moral authority is compromised when Tuesday happened,” said Senator Tim Scott, (R) South Carolina.

Others question why he also waded into the debate about removing confederate statues in cities across the nation.

Tweeting it’s sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart. “They stand up here taller than any of the names of the people whose lives were ripped apart here and that’s not right,” said DeBraun Thomas a protester at the Confederate Statues in Lexington.

“I’m not sure that – just removing every historical marker in America – that – that heals. That doesn’t heal – and I think that’s a mistake to focus on those,” said Senator Richard Burr, (R) North Carolina.

Many wanting the president to step up, change his tone, and help heal the country.

Three major charities have cancelled fundraisers at the president’s Mar-A-Lago resort because of what happened this week.