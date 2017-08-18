Springfield mayor helps woman celebrate 103rd birthday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Dominec Sarno personally brought birthday greetings to one of Springfield’s most senior citizens on Friday to help celebrate her 103rd birthday.

Mayor Sarno presented Evelyn Beer with a proclamation at the Hungry Hill Senior Center, recognizing her longevity.

Beer told 22News that she’s seen plenty of changes to Main Street in Springfield over the years.

“There’s none of the stores,” Beer said. “I worked for Steigers for 19 years and Steigers is gone. There’s nothing down there to go to. The stores are our background. What’s down there now is not for our generation.”

Beers was born in Springfield in the year 1914. She has outlived both of her children.