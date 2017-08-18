‘Spectacular’ autumn foliage is forecast for New England

Lack of drought conditions to help color pop

WILLIAM J. KOLE, Associated Press Published:

BOSTON (AP) — New England’s fall foliage forecast is looking so fine it’s enough to make a maple leaf blush.

For the first time in several years, little has conspired against a truly glorious autumn. There’s no more drought, the summer has been mild and the leaves — largely spared by marauding gypsy moth caterpillars — look healthy.

Leaves are beginning to change colors in western Massachusetts

Foliage experts say all that suggests an optimal season for leaf peeping seems to be shaping up.

Yankee Magazine’s annual forecast being released Friday predicts a particularly “strong and vibrant” display.

Foliage expert Jim Salge compiled the forecast. He says the colors will really pop if September brings warm, sunny days and cool, crisp nights.

