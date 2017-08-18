‘Spectacular’ autumn foliage is forecast for New England

BOSTON (AP) — New England’s fall foliage forecast is looking so fine it’s enough to make a maple leaf blush.

For the first time in several years, little has conspired against a truly glorious autumn. There’s no more drought, the summer has been mild and the leaves — largely spared by marauding gypsy moth caterpillars — look healthy.

Foliage experts say all that suggests an optimal season for leaf peeping seems to be shaping up.

Yankee Magazine’s annual forecast being released Friday predicts a particularly “strong and vibrant” display.

Foliage expert Jim Salge compiled the forecast. He says the colors will really pop if September brings warm, sunny days and cool, crisp nights.