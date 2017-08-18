Serious accident in Belchertown

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – There was a serious accident at the intersection of Routes 202 and 9 in Belchertown.

It happened in the early morning hours of Friday.

A 22News camera crew saw a body covered by a sheet being lifted into a coroner’s vehicle.

We also saw a vehicle lifted onto a flatbed truck and towed away. It’s not clear yet what exactly happened.

22News has put calls into both state and local police. They referred us to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, which at this point hasn’t given out any information.

22News will continue to update you on this story as soon as more information becomes available.