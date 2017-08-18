Senior citizens help homeless children get ready for the school year

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley’s senior citizens are helping homeless children in the Greater Springfield area with their back to school supplies.

Members of the South Hadley Senior Center stayed busy on Friday by filling donated backpacks with school supplies.

The backpacks are going into a Peter Pan bus as part of the Pioneer Valley United Way’s “Stuff the Bus” program.

90-year-old Tillie Laverdiere said that she’s pleased to be of service.

“I know what it’s like to raise a family,” she told 22News. “I have three children of my own, so I figured these children needed something they didn’t have anyone to give them anything.”

The “Stuff the Bus” campaign comes to an end on August 24, when supplies will be distributed to the homeless children.

A United Way spokesman told 22News that they hope people donate binders to make “Stuff the Bus” a complete success.