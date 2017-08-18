Second year in a row no sales tax holiday in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP)—This is the second year in a row Massachusetts will go without a sales tax holiday. Despite Governor Baker’s last minute efforts, the legislature did not approve a sales tax holiday for this year.

The Governor’s bill would have given you a break form the state’s 6.25 percent sales tax on August 19 and 20.

In lieu of the sales tax holiday, several western Massachusetts businesses, like hardware stores, will offer their own discount this weekend to offset the state sales tax.

Retailers already have their sights set on securing a permanent sales tax holiday in the future.

“The loss of that sales tax holiday is going to be an issue for some of those members who see some of their sales go up, almost double as they look at that weekend as kind of a Christmas in July so to speak,” said General Counsel Ryan Kearney of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts.

Lawmakers questioned if the state could afford a tax free weekend this year with a revenue shortfall.

“The revenues have been coming in below projections, forcing us to do additional cuts to the state budget,” State Rep. Antonio Cabral (D-New Bedford) told 22News.

Massachusetts retailers are pushing to allow voters to decide if the state should have a permanent sales tax holiday on the 2018 ballot.

“It should be no surprise to anyone that the legislature’s failure to act on this matter is causing people to resort to ballot questions,” said State Senator Bruce Tarr (R-Gloucester).

The ballot question would also reduce the sales tax to 4.5 or 5 percent. If certified by the attorney general, campaigners will need nearly 65,000 signatures before the question can make it onto the ballot.